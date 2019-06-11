RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that it has been making plans for snow this winter.

Equipment, staffing, and materials are all in place and ready to go once winter makes its way to the Commonwealth.

VDOT said the following resources are on-deck for this winter:

$205 million set aside for winter weather

More than 2,500 VDOT crew members and additional contractors available for snow removal statewide

More than 12,100 pieces of snow-removal equipment, including trucks, loaders and motor graders

Nearly 700,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives and more than 2.4 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine

“Our top priority is to keep motorists safe,” said VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg. “The Commonwealth has a complex network of roads and bridges, and we prepare year-round to keep Virginia moving when winter weather arrives. Our crews are trained, experienced and equipped to get the job done when those first flakes fall.”

If snow reaches two inches or more across the state, VDOT activates an online snowplow tracking map. It shows where the VDOT trucks are with their automatic vehicle location technology.

VDOT is encouraging residents to also be prepared for winter. It suggests regularly monitoring weather forecasts and have a winter driving plan ahead of time.

When winter weather does arrive, motorists are encouraged to visit 511virginia.org or call 511 for up-to-date information on road and traffic conditions.

Click here for more information.

