Vehicles, trailer recovered from river after crashing on Interstate 95

Virginia State Police are investigating after two major crashes occurred on Interstate 95 early Tuesday morning. Lanes were closed for several hours.

SUSSEX, Va. — An investigation is underway after two major crashes happened within a close time span on Interstate 95 in the early morning of Tuesday, causing lanes to close for several hours.

The Virginia State Police said they received a call on Tuesday, March 23, just after 3:10 a.m. about two crashes that occurred on I-95. One involved an overturned tractor-trailer and the other was a vehicle that ran off the road into the Nottoway River.

Police said 53-year-old Darrell Phillips from Delaware, was driving a 2013 Volvo tractor-trailer southbound on I-95 when he ran off the road and hit a guardrail. He ended up in the median and overturned in the lanes headed north. This was right at the 31-mile marker.

Phillips was able to safely exit his vehicle after being stuck inside during the crash, according to officers. He was not injured in the incident.

Police said he was charged with reckless driving as a failure to maintain proper control of the vehicle.

Right after the first I-95 crash happened, another one occurred. It was a 2005 Nissan Titan with an attached trailer hauling two Harley Davidson motorcycles that ran off the road and into a river.

Christopher Smidt from New Jersey was driving the Nissan in the northbound lanes of I-95 at the 28-mile marker when the crash occurred.

He and his passenger were able to safely escape the vehicle before it went into the water. They did not get hurt in the crash.