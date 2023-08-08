Is Verizon down? Widespread outages reported across Hampton Roads

The mass reporting of outages began around 9:15 p.m. according to outage tracker Downdetector. It peaked around 10 p.m. with over 13,000 reports of an outage.

NORFOLK, Va. — Verizon cellular and internet service have been disrupted for the second time in less than a day across Hampton Roads.

The mass reporting of outages first began around 9:15 p.m., according to outage tracker Downdetector. It peaked around 10 p.m. with over 13,000 reports of an outage, which subsided early Tuesday morning.

Then a second spike in outages was reported just before noon on Tuesday.

In addition to Hampton Roads, other major areas that reported outages included the Richmond area as well as Baltimore, Houston, and Philadelphia, Downdetector reports.

Many people took to social media trying to find answers about what caused the service interruption.

@Verizon @VerizonSupport what’s going on with the home wifi my guy? An announcement would be nice! The entire coast of Virginia is having an outage. And so are major cities across the USA. I get you can’t be perfect all the time but come on man! pic.twitter.com/ZhRTfDBPPJ — die_90 (@die_90_) August 8, 2023

@VerizonSupport Verizon out in Virginia Beach 23462. Sick of you directing us to the app that isn’t working to check for outages when it doesn’t list any outages. Clearly the entirety of Hampton roads lost service tonight. Disappointed. — Katie Emily (@katieemily90) August 8, 2023

Reports of outages appear to have subsided after midnight into early Tuesday morning. Verizon has not issued any statement specifically addressing what may have caused the outage, although strong storms rolled through parts of the region on Monday night.

Hampton Roads specifically, however, did not experience any severe weather before or during either of the outages.