Is Verizon down? Widespread outages reported across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Verizon cellular and internet service have been disrupted for the second time in less than a day across Hampton Roads.
The mass reporting of outages first began around 9:15 p.m., according to outage tracker Downdetector. It peaked around 10 p.m. with over 13,000 reports of an outage, which subsided early Tuesday morning.
Then a second spike in outages was reported just before noon on Tuesday.
In addition to Hampton Roads, other major areas that reported outages included the Richmond area as well as Baltimore, Houston, and Philadelphia, Downdetector reports.
Many people took to social media trying to find answers about what caused the service interruption.
Reports of outages appear to have subsided after midnight into early Tuesday morning. Verizon has not issued any statement specifically addressing what may have caused the outage, although strong storms rolled through parts of the region on Monday night.
Hampton Roads specifically, however, did not experience any severe weather before or during either of the outages.
13News has reached out to Verizon for a statement about Monday and Tuesday's outages but so far has not heard back.