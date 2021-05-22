Veteran federal judge Glen Conrad dead at 71

Senior U.S. District Judge Glen E. Conrad died at the age of 71 on Thursday. He was a long-time federal judge.

ROANOKE, Va. — Court officials said a longtime federal judge in Virginia has died.

The Roanoke Times reports that Senior U.S. District Judge Glen E. Conrad was 71 when he died on Thursday.

A statement posted Friday on the website for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia didn't specify Conrad's cause of death.

Conrad served as a federal magistrate judge for more than 27 years before then-President George W. Bush nominated him for his district court judge's seat in 2003.