RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's Governor Ralph Northam on Tuesday announced that the Office of the Governor and the Virginia Complete Count Commission will host regional town halls and job fairs across the Commonwealth to help educate Virginians about the 2020 Census.

The events will also offer opportunities for individuals to meet with job recruiters from the U.S. Census Bureau.

“Together with the Virginia Complete Count Commission, we are supporting education, outreach, and preparation efforts aimed at encouraging full participation in the 2020 Census, especially in communities that are hard-to-count and historically undercounted,” Governor Northam.

The events kick off in Richmond on September 25.

Here's a break down of upcoming events:

Central Virginia

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: Capital Area Partnership Uplifting People (CAPUP)

1021 Oliver Hill Way, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Coastal Virginia

Date: Monday, October 21, 2019

Time: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Location: Portsmouth, Virginia

(EXACT LOCATION TO BE ANNOUNCED)

Northern Virginia

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: James J. McCoart Administration Building

One County Complex Court, Woodbridge, Virginia 22192

Southside

Date: Friday, November 1, 2019

Time: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Location: Danville, Virginia

(EXACT LOCATION TO BE ANNOUNCED)

Valley

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Time: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Location: Roanoke, Virginia

(EXACT LOCATION TO BE ANNOUNCED)

The goal of the Census is to count every person in the United States of America. Census data is used to determine the distribution of federal funding to state, local, and tribal governments for education, housing, transportation, and healthcare programs, and more.

Northam said the events help will educate the community on the importance of participation in the Census and how Virginians can get involved in local efforts around the 2020 Census.

