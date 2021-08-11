Virginia audit critical of language access at state agencies

People have been forced to navigate documents and websites barely meeting basic standards of translations.

An audit has found Virginia agencies have failed to competently provide information about services to almost half a million residents who speak little to no English.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that as a result: people have been forced to navigate documents and websites barely meeting basic standards of translations.