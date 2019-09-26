RICHMOND, Va. — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration on Wednesday announced that it has awarded $77.3 million in grants to states and educational institutions to better vehicle safety for large trucks and buses.

“Safety is the Department’s top priority and these grants will further assist state and local officials in their efforts to prevent commercial motor vehicle crashes,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

FMCSA today announced:

$43.3 million in High Priority (HP) grants to enhance states’ commercial motor vehicle safety efforts, as well as advance technological capability within states.

$32 million in Commercial Driver’s License Program Implementation (CDLPI) grants to enhance efforts by states to improve the national commercial driver’s license (CDL) program.

$2 million in Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training grants to sixteen education institutions to help train veterans for jobs as commercial bus and truck drivers.

Virginia specifically received over $2.2 million. The Commonwealth's Department of Motor Vehicles received over $330,000 from the High Priority (HP) grants and $1,755,000 from the Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training grant program.

Tidewater Community College received an $88,435 the Commercial Driver’s License Program Implementation grant.

The grants demonstrate the Agency’s commitment to providing local areas with the resources they need to make a difference for commercial motor vehicle safety.

“FMCSA is committed to working with all of its state and local partners to reduce crashes and improve safety on America’s roadways. These important grants demonstrate the agency’s commitment to providing local areas with the resources they need to make a difference for commercial motor vehicle safety,” said FMCSA Administrator Raymond P. Martinez.

Click here for more information about The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration grants.

