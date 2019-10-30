VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia-based organization, that serves restaurant-quality meals to victims and first responders in emergencies and natural disasters, deployed to California to help with wildfire aid.

Mercy Chefs has a team at the Marin County Fairgrounds, which is the largest shelter in San Rafael, California, to serve meals. The organization plans to serve three meals a day, starting on Wednesday, October 30.

The non-profit also plans on sending food out to other sites and groups as needed, including sending supplies to the National Guard and volunteers who have also deployed to the area to provide support.

Mercy Chefs co-founders Gary and Ann LeBlanc are leading the deployment.

“Wherever help is needed, that’s where we are,” Gary LeBlanc said. “We just finished a deployment in Dallas and we wanted to get to California as soon as we could to provide comfort to the community here through a hot meal.”

Crews are still deployed in the Bahamas assisting with aid after Hurricane Dorian impacted the region.

Earlier this year, Mercy Chefs served their 2 millionth meal. They have been deployed to help after hurricanes Maria, Florence and Michael, the Carr fires, the Houston floods and tornadoes in Alabama, Ohio, and Texas. It continues to service the Panama City community after Hurricane Michael.

