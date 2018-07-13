VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Beach Fire Marshal’s Office arrested a man in connection to a fire set in February.

A room in America's Best Value Hotel in the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard was set on fire on February 20, 2018. On Thursday, officials arrested Tommie Lee Basnight.

Police were already on the scene for a suspicious barricade situation. Once inside the room, officials found a mattress on fire inside the room. The fire was extinguished, and no one was injured.

Basnight was charged with arson of an occupied dwelling.

