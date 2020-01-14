Virginia Beach man takes home over $111K from Virginia Lottery Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot game

What are the odds of winning the Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot game's top prize? 1 in 240,000.

What a win! A Virginia Beach man is $111,249 richer after winning the Virginia Lottery's Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot game.

Cuong Tan Nguyen purchased his winning ticket at the Food Lion at 2352 Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach. He told lottery officials he hopes to use his winnings to buy a home.

What's the Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot game? It's a Virginia-only, instant-win game that has a starting jackpot of $50,000. The jackpot increases with each ticket sold until the jackpot is won.

The game has three price points: $2, $5 and $10. The $2 ticket can win 20% of the jackpot, the $5 ticket can win 50% of the jackpot, and the $10 ticket can win 100% of the jackpot.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 240,000.

