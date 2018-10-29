A student, who is accused of writing threats in a bathroom at Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach, was arrested on Monday.

On October 16, parents were notified of the graffiti messages written in bathroom stalls at the school. Once administrators learned about the threat, the Virginia Beach Police Department was notified.

READ MORE: Threatening messages written in Virginia Beach high school bathroom stalls

On Monday, a student was arrested and is facing criminal charges.

Principal Claire Le Blanc sent this statement to her school community:

Good evening, Dolphin families. This is Dr. Claire Le Blanc, and I am calling you with an important update. Earlier today, police arrested the student responsible for the threats written on our bathroom stalls. Appropriate disciplinary action has been taken at the school level, and the student is now facing multiple criminal charges. I want to again thank our entire school community for their understanding and their support over the course of this investigation. I also want to thank the Virginia Beach Police Department for their leadership and continued work on this case. Finally, parents, let me again echo my comments from throughout this ordeal and ask that you speak to your children on the importance of using their best judgment. Threats of any kind are not acceptable and they will be held responsible for their actions. If anyone, at any time, hears or sees something suspicious, please come to an adult and report it. As always, I thank you for your support of Ocean Lakes. Thank you.

The identity of the student has not been released. The Virginia Beach Police Department has not released any further information about this investigation.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC