RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Roman Catholic bishop in Virginia has planned a Mass of Atonement following last week's grand jury report in Pennsylvania that at least 1,000 children were sexually abused in that state by at least 300 priests over the past 70 years.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Bishop Barry Knestout of the Diocese of Richmond is organizing the Mass on Sept. 14 as an opportunity for Catholics to pray for abuse victims and for church leaders to seek forgiveness.

Knestout said in a statement that the revelations in the Pennsylvania grand jury report "further erode trust in church leaders and in the church as a whole."

The bishop also says he has asked for a review of the Richmond diocese's current procedures for responding to abuse complaints.

