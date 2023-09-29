Bon Secours drops lawsuit against Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield after reaching multi-year agreement

Bon Secours and Anthem's contract ended on Aug. 1, meaning those with Anthem couldn't receive covered services for almost two months.

NORFOLK, Va. — Bon Secours and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield reached an agreement for a new multi-year contract, meaning Anthem members can continue to get covered treatment at the health system that has locations throughout Virginia.

Bon Secours and Anthem's contract ended on Aug. 1, so those with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield were not able to receive covered services for almost two months. Nearly 19,000 Bon Secours patients are insured by Anthem and were subsequently affected by the contract ending.

The new contract extends until 2028. The agreement also extends coverage for Anthem employer-based and Affordable Care Act plans.

“We understand that being out of network/potentially being out of network can be very difficult, and we are pleased that patients with Anthem insurance can now see our physicians and use our hospitals at an in-network cost,” Pat Davis-Hagens, the president of Bon Secours Hampton Roads, wrote in a news release.

“I’m proud that both organizations continued to focus on our shared priority: the communities we serve,” Anthem Virginia President Monica Schmude wrote.

Details of the new agreement are not being released "due to confidentiality provisions in the contract."