BRISTOW, VA -- Our sister station, WUSA9, has been pushing for nearly a week now for access to a Virginia home for troubled teens where they are holding some of the kids separated from their parents at the border.

On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) got inside. He could not take any pictures, and he was able to talk only very briefly with some of the border kids, but he said the children appeared to be well-cared for.

"Here at Youth for Tomorrow, I think we're seeing one of the best facilities in the whole nation," said Warner "What I can't say is whether all the other facilities around the nation meet the same level of quality."

In Bristow, there are 15 young people who the feds have separated from their parents, and more than 100 others who turned up at the border unaccompanied. They're not held behind fences or in cages now: they're in $600,000 homes. And Warner said all have talked to a parent or relative.

But he's still demanding answers from the Trump Administration. When will more than 2,000 other children hit by the zero-tolerance policy get to talk to their parents?

"I'd like to get (the answers) today," said Warner. "And if I don't get it today, I'd like to get it tomorrow."

Warner was repeatedly heckled during and after speaking to reporters.

"My wife is from El Salvador. Groups are going down there to advocate for people to bring their children," Andrew Olson, who live nearby yelled out him. When Warner's car pulled away without stopping, Olson screamed, "Yeah, ok, run away, run away! Coward. Coward! Coward!"

Another woman who would only give her name as Melody and said she lives in Manassas marched out front with a sign board and said, with her voice rising, "There are illegal migrant children in there that belong with their parents!"

Many neighbors in Prince William County are deeply protective of Youth for Tomorrow, which has been sheltering troubled young people for 32 years.

"They're good neighbors. They're not hurting anyone!" yelled a passing motorist. "I come away frankly with the same view," Warner replied.

