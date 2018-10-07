GOOCHLAND, Va. (AP) - A 13-year-old Boy Scout in Virginia has sold nearly $52,000 worth of popcorn, making him the state's top seller and second in the nation.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Beck Garnett raised the money last year through popcorn sales. He has been ranked second in the nation in overall sales since 2016 and has been Virginia's top seller since 2014. The rising eighth-grader has raised more than $110,000 worth of popcorn since he joined the scouts in first grade.

The money typically helps cover costs of the scout's troop, such as summer camp or equipment. Beck has raised such large amounts that he donates portions of his commission to other scouting programs. He donated $11,000 of his $17,000 commission last year to a scouts' division that works with underprivileged boys.

