Virginia Coastal Zone Management Program, partnering organization plan to address abandoned boats

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Virginia and partnering groups have found more than 200 abandoned vessels in Virginia waterways since 2013.

Several organizations in Virginia are coming together to address a problem that impacts the state's waterways and is often overlooked: abandoned ships.

The Virginia Coastal Zone Management Program and Clean Virginia Waterways of Longwood University are set to release a report that looks at the status of vessels left behind across the commonwealth and a plan to address them.

“Abandoned vessels pose imminent threats to coastal and inland waterways,” explains Katie Register, CVW’s executive director and co-author of the report.

“Having unclaimed vessels in waterways creates navigation difficulties, environmental risks, and economic impacts, which puts humans and marine species alike at risk.”

Although it's illegal to abandon your ship in the state of Virginia, some people still take that risk due to the cost and inconvenience of proper disposal.

The report will determine which ships need to be addressed more immediately due to the threat that they pose for safety and the environment, and it will help create a better system to track and report abandoned vessels.