RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday that a grant of $675,000 of federal State Opioid Response grant funding was given to the Virginia Commonwealth University to help expand substance use recovery programs at eight universities across the state.

A collegiate recovery program is an organization that provides a dedicated space and supportive environment for college students who are in recovery from substance use disorders. Virginia Commonwealth University’s collegiate recovery program, Rams in Recovery, will serve as a model for eight partner schools as they develop and broaden their on-campus recovery communities.

The participating schools include:

Longwood University

Radford University

University of Mary Washington

University of Richmond

University of Virginia

Virginia Tech

Virginia Union University

Washington and Lee University

Over the next two years, the eight schools will receive support from VCU in site visits, daylong retreats, and monthly collaboration calls to help develop the programs and implement programming, expand outreach strategies, and coordinate on-campus services.

RELATED: Gov. Northam announces $8.79 million in grants for law enforcement, community-based criminal justice programs

“Young people who are often living away from home for the first time can be particularly vulnerable, and college campuses can be difficult places if you’re trying to avoid drinking or using substances,” said Governor Northam. “Collegiate recovery programs provide critical resources to help students in recovery have a successful college experience and give them the tools they need to be healthy and thriving well beyond graduation.”

RELATED: New website aimed at helping addicts find treatment

Federal State Opioid Response grants from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration help provide targeted assistance to states that are battling the ongoing opioid crisis. The Commonwealth has received SAMHSA grants to combat the opioid epidemic for three consecutive years, totaling nearly $40 million.