Richmond City Council committee opposes ban on some rally control tactics

Two committee members opposed recommending it, citing the city’s new police chief and a task force that's currently pursuing crowd control reforms.

RICHMOND, Va. — A city council committee in Virginia’s capital has voted against a proposal that would ban police from using crowd control tactics such as rubber bullets, flash-bang grenades and tear gas on demonstrators.

The full Richmond City Council will still hear the proposal next month.

