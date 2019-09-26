WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Virginia's Congressional members on Thursday secured Virginia’s inclusion in a pilot program by AgriLogic Consulting, a private company developing a Federal Yield-Based Industrial Hemp Crop Insurance Program on behalf of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The congressional members include U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kain, along with U.S. Representatives Morgan Griffith (R-VA), Don Beyer (D-VA), Ben Cline (R-VA), Elaine Luria (D-VA), Denver Riggleman (R-VA), and Abigail Spanberger (D-VA).

Crop insurance is often critical for farmers to guard against unforeseen disasters.

AgriLogic has been working with hemp growers and processors across the country to gather data as it develops a Federal Yield-Based Industrial Hemp Crop Insurance Program on behalf of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Drafts of this pilot program initially did not include Virginia. It had the potential to give growers in other states an unfair advantage in the new market.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) was not even notified of an opportunity to participate until after initial pilot states had already been selected.

On Wednesday, members of Congress sent a letter to AgriLogic:

RELATED: Hemp coming to Hampton Roads, Chesapeake Facility ready to get in on the action

The letter urged it to include Virginia in the hamp crop insurance program. The program could start as the 2020 growing season. That's only if it's approved later this year by the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation (FCIC) Board of Directors.

AgriLogic added Virginia to its list on Thursday.

“We are thrilled to have been able to secure Virginia’s place in this critical pilot program,” said the members of Congress. “The Commonwealth has a long history of industrial hemp research and development and Virginia’s inclusion in this pilot program will allow producers to better protect their crops in the event of a natural disaster. Additionally, the data collected from our producers will help provide a stronger and more robust insurance product, benefitting growers, processors, consumers, and taxpayers across the U.S.”

Last year, Congress approved the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, commonly known as the “Farm Bill.” It legalized and clearly defined hemp as an agricultural commodity, removing it from the federal list of controlled substances and making it eligible for crop insurance.

According to recent VDACS data, there are now over 1,000 registered industrial hemp growers across the Commonwealth.

RELATED: Hundreds sign up to grow hemp in Virginia