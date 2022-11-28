Virginia District 4 Congressman Don McEachin dies at 61

A statement from his Chief of Staff, Tara Rountree, said "We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin."

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHMOND, Va. — Democratic Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin (District 4) has passed away, his office said Monday.

A statement from his Chief of Staff, Tara Rountree, said "We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin."

He had been fighting the secondary effects of cancer since 2013, she said.

The statement says until someone new is chosen to fill McEachin's seat, the office will stay open to serve constituents. There's no word yet on when that could be.

McEachin was first elected to represent Virginia's District 4 in 2016.

The district was recently redrawn to include parts of Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Charles City, Petersburg, Prince George, Dinwiddie, Sussex, Surry, Brunswick, Greensville and Southampton counties, and the city of Emporia. It lost Chesapeake and Suffolk.

The biography page of his website says in Congress, he served on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, the House Committee on Natural Resources and the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.

Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott (District 3), Rep. Elaine Luria (District 2) and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner both put out statements Monday, mourning McEachin.

Warner:

“Donald and Colette McEachin have been wonderful friends to me and Lisa for more than thirty years. We often bonded over stories and laughs about our mutual challenges raising families with three strong-willed daughters.

Up until the very end, Don was a fighter. Even though he battled cancer and faced other trials in recent years, he never lost his focus on social and environmental justice. Tonight, Virginia has lost a great leader and I have lost a great friend.”

Scott:

“It was with the deepest sadness that I learned of the passing of my colleague and friend Donald McEachin. Throughout his career of public service in the Virginia House of Delegates, the Senate of Virginia and the U.S. House of Representatives, Donald was a relentless champion for all Virginians and our Commonwealth. He was the son of an Army veteran and a public-school teacher and grew up in the area that he would go on to represent in the Virginia General Assembly and the United States Congress.

Donald was a thoughtful and principled legislator and respected by people on both sides of the aisle. He was also a trail blazing figure in Virginia politics – being the first African-American nominee of a major party for Virginia Attorney General and only the third African-American elected to Congress from Virginia. Donald was resolute in pushing Virginia to lead the way in climate policy. He was also one of Congress’s strongest champions for environmental justice, fighting to ensure that our most vulnerable communities have access to clean air and water. The Commonwealth and our nation have lost one of its most dedicated public servants and fiercest advocates for justice and equality.

I want to offer my deepest condolences to his wife Colette, their three children, his friends, staff and the countless individuals positively impacted by his life.”

Luria: