Virginia COVID-19 restrictions eased for social gatherings, entertainment venues starting Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. — Starting Thursday, social gathering limits and capacity caps for outdoor and indoor entertainment venues will be increased.

The looser restrictions were announced by Gov. Ralph Northam last month as more Virginians get vaccinated and new cases drop.

Indoor social gathering limits will increase to 50 people. Outdoor gatherings can have up to 100 people.

The capacity for indoor venues is now at 30% or 500 people, whichever is fewer. Outdoor venues can now operate at 30% capacity limit with no numeric cap.

Sporting events will now increase to 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors.