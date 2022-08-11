Virginia creates playing cards for inmates to help solve cold cases

The hope is that inmates will recognize a victim's face or remember a detail that could help authorities solve the case.

RICHMOND, Va. — Can playing cards help solve cold cases? Attorney General Jason Miyares believes so.

On Thursday, Miyares announced a new initiative to help close unsolved crimes in the state by distributing decks of playing cards to inmates at the Richmond City Justice Center.

Each card will display a photo, name and details of an unsolved case. The reverse side of each card will display the P3 tip line and how to provide information on the case.

According to the attorney general's office, the hope is that inmates will recognize a victim's face or remember a detail that could help authorities solve the case.

“The loss of a murdered loved one is devastating. Not receiving justice makes it even worse. I’m hopeful that this creative tool will help law enforcement provide answers and justice to these families,” Miyares said in a press release.

According to the attorney general's office, a reward will be given for valuable information.