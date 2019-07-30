A Virginia delegate disrupted President Donald Trump's speech at an event in historic Jamestown, Virginia commemorating the 400th anniversary of the rise of American democracy.

86th District Delegate Ibraheem S. Samirah (D-Fairfax) stood up and held up signs that read "deport hate" and "reunite my family." A third message said "go back to your corrupted home."

Samirah was led out of the speech site as some members of the crowd chanted "Trump, Trump, Trump."

RELATED: President Trump joins commemoration of Virginia General Assembly's 400th anniversary in Jamestown

Samirah won a special election earlier this year to represent a northern Virginia district that includes parts of Fairfax and Loudon counties.

He said in a statement that he was confident his constituents would rather him protest than "passively accept" Trump's presence.

Republican House Speaker Kirk Cox said he was disappointed by the outburst. He called it "inconsistent with common decency and a violation of the rules of the House."

Cox's full statement:

“I am disappointed by Delegate Ibraheem Samirah’s disrespectful outburst during the President’s remarks. It was not only inconsistent with common decency, it was also a violation of the rules of the House.

Members of the House of Delegates are part of a lineage that goes back 400 years. All Delegates must conduct themselves respectfully, regardless of political differences. It’s a custom and practice dating back to the first meeting, which we are celebrating today.”

Trump's appearance in Jamestown prompted black state legislators to boycott the event, citing his recent disparaging comments about minority leaders.

RELATED: Black Virginia lawmakers to boycott Trump's Jamestown visit

During an emotional ceremony at a Richmond site where a notorious slave jail once stood, members of Virginia's legislative black caucus took turns criticizing Trump as the president spoke about 60 miles away.

Lawmakers who spoke at the Lumpkin's Slave Jail site said they chose to boycott Trump's speech commemorating the 400th anniversary of the first representative assembly in the New World so that they could mark another 400th anniversary.

The first enslaved Africans arrived in Virginia in 1619.

RELATED: ''20 and Odd:'' Africans' Arrival in 1619

Del. Delores McQuinn refused to use Trump's name and instead called him "the tenant in the White House." McQuinn choked back tears as she said Trump's criticism of minority members of Congress was also aimed at "every person of color in the United States of America."