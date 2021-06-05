Virginia Democrats in governor's race square off in debate

Five candidates will face off in a debate ahead of Virginia's Democratic primary election on June 8.

The Democratic candidates for Virginia governor will meet for the second of four debates in Bristol on Thursday night ahead of the June 8 primary election.

The five candidates scheduled to appear at the event are former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Del. Lee Carter, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan.

Virginia and New Jersey are the only states holding gubernatorial elections this year. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam cannot serve a consecutive term, so only Virginia has an open seat.

Virginia Democrats will also be choosing candidates for attorney general and lieutenant governor in the primary.