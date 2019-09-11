RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's House of Delegates is poised to have the first female speaker in its 400-year history, with the chamber's Democrats choosing a veteran legislator for the post.

Democratic delegates for the upcoming session meeting on Saturday chose Del. Eileen Filler-Corn of Fairfax County as their nominee.

Filler-Corn's election as speaker on the session's first day in January is anticipated because Democrats won this week a majority in the state House for the first time in two decades.

House Democratic Caucus members on Saturday also picked Del. Charniele Herring of Alexandria as the new majority leader, meaning she'll be the first woman and first African American in that job.

Tuesday was the third election in a row that Virginia Democrats have made significant gains since President Donald Trump was elected.

Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statement:

"Virginia made history again today. I just spoke with Eileen Filler-Corn, Charniele Herring, and Rip Sullivan and congratulated them on their historic new roles. Eileen Filler-Corn is the first woman Speaker of the House in Virginia’s history, and Charniele Herring is the House of Delegates’ first woman and first African-American Majority Leader. It is an honor to serve our Commonwealth with them.

“We all share a commitment to serving Virginians and advancing a more progressive and inclusive Commonwealth. Together, we will defend the rights of women and minority groups, increase access to a world-class education and health care, fight climate change, and pass commonsense gun safety legislation.

“I am grateful to all the leadership candidates who outlined bold visions for this new era in Virginia.

“I look forward to working with everyone in the General Assembly to deliver the progress Virginians have demanded. Let’s get to work."

