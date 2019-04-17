RICHMOND, Va. — Every five years, the Virginia Department of Health assesses the health needs of the Commonwealth.

It specifically looks for what relates to women ages 15 to 44, men of any age, pregnant women, new mothers, and parents. This summer, there will be six regional opportunities to volunteer to join a focus group or take part in a private, personal interview (by phone or in-person) to discuss health issues in the community.

The goal of conducting the assessment is to learn about the emerging health concerns of Virginia residents, to ensure that public health programs gain insight to the best way to use funding, and to use the data received to promote health improvement using policy and technology.

Virginians should register here to participate in a personal interview.

Focus group registration will be conducted at the local level through a network of collaboration and partnerships. VDH also welcomes individuals to volunteer by emailing Maya Ravindran at maya.ravindran@vdh.virginia.gov.

The first regional focus groups are Thursday, May 9, 2019, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Lake County Advanced Knowledge Center, 118 East Danville Street, South Hill, Virginia.

Participants must register before attending. Other regional locations for focus groups are Roanoke, Accomack, Alexandria, Marion or Bristol, and Winchester; dates are being scheduled. Organizations in these areas who work with the populations identified may also take part in a provider/partner interview by emailing Maya Ravindran at maya.ravindran@vdh.virginia.gov.

Refreshments will be provided during the regional focus groups, and a $25 gift card is offered for participants in focus groups and personal interviews.

For general information about the statewide maternal and child health assessment, contact Leslie Hoglund at leslie.hoglund@vdh.virginia.gov or 804-864–7249.