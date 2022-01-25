Virginia health officials phase out contact tracing efforts because of rapid COVID-19 spread

While most people who catch the Omicron variant have a mild illness, it's causing a very high number of cases and is straining the health care system in Virginia.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced it is phasing out contact tracing efforts and will focus on follow-up of outbreaks and cases in high-risk settings.

The changes are being made because of how fast the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading. While most people who catch the Omicron variant have a mild illness, it's causing a very high number of cases and is straining the health care system in Virginia.

Beforehand, health officials tried to investigate every case of COVID-19 and trace all contacts. Now, VDH said it isn't possible nor fruitful to do that.

The department said contact tracing has played an important role in the COVID-19 response, especially when vaccines and treatments weren't available.

According to the department, public health staff completed over 750,000 case investigations, notified over 400,000 close contacts and responded to over 6,500 outbreaks since September 2020.

The department said the new direction makes the most sense now, but potential variants could require health officials to adapt COVID-19 prevention strategies.

For people who think they are ill with COVID-19, the department encourages them to get tested, stay home and notify contacts.

The department is also encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect against serious illness and hospitalizations.