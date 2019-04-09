RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is prepared to keep Virginia roads safe ahead of forecasted effects of Hurricane Dorian.

Crews across the state stand prepared to respond to any unsafe traveling conditions and damage resulting from the storm.

Coastal and southeastern Virginia is expected to begin feeling impacts of the storm beginning Thursday afternoon. Potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian include coastal and inland flooding, storm surge, damaging winds, and prolonged power outages.

Ahead of the storm, VDOT staff and crews are:

Readying trucks and equipment

Inspecting drainage facilities and clearing them, where necessary

Planning for staff augmentation of Safety Service Patrols and Traffic Operations Centers for additional traffic monitoring, emergency response capabilities and assisting motorists in distress along major routes

Lifting lane closures, where possible, on major routes in affected areas to keep roads clear for emergency responders and evacuees

Notifying additional debris/tree removal crews to be on standby once the storm arrives

VDOT is working closely with local and state partners at the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia State Police ahead of the storm to plan and coordinate emergency response.

VDOT is also coordinating with utility companies statewide in advance of potential downed power lines.

To get the latest road conditions call 511. Residents who need to report downed trees, hazardous road conditions or talk to a customer service representative should call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

