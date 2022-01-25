Former Virginia Deputy charged with involuntary manslaughter after hitting pedestrian from Norfolk

Yenchak was placed on administrative leave while the Stafford County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation. He parted ways with the department in December.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Author's note: The video above is from a separate story that aired on a pedestrian safety initiative in Norfolk back in December of 2019.

A former deputy with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office in Virginia has been indicted on charges in connection to the death of a Norfolk man.

According to a release, on July 9, 2021, former deputy John "J.J." Yenchak was driving on Garrisonville Road in Stafford County just after midnight when he ran into a pedestrian, who was later identified as Jesse Schertz, 44, of Norfolk.

Schertz died at the scene.

Yenchak was placed on administrative leave while the Stafford County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation.

He parted ways with the department in December of 2021.

The findings of the investigation were given to the special prosecutor on the case, a representative for the Commonwealth Attorney's Office.

On January 24, a grand jury indicted Yenchak on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.