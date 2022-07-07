New mileage choice program for Virginia drivers of electric, fuel-efficient vehicles

Customers who drive less than the average Virginian will save money.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia drivers of electric, hybrid or fuel-efficient vehicles looking to save money on their highway use fee now have a new option. The Mileage Choice Program is a voluntary option that drivers can enroll in the next time they renew their vehicle registration.

Instead of paying the fee upfront at registration renewal, customers who participate in the program will only pay for the actual number of miles they drive throughout the year.

Customers who drive less than 11,600 miles per year, which is the average number of miles the average Virginian drives each year, will save money. And those who drive more, won't pay more than their highway use fee.

The process consists of three steps: enrolling, installing a device to report mileage, and then driving normally -- the device does the rest.

"We continue to not only provide options for Virginians at DMV, but look for innovative and efficient solutions to save our customers time and money," said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “By choosing to participate in the Mileage Choice Program, customers may pay less, but will also spread out their highway use fee instead of paying one lump sum annually.”