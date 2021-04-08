Could DMV appointments go away? Virginia lawmakers push to bring back walk-in services

On Wednesday, the Senate agreed to a proposal that would bring back walk-in services across the state.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Appointments are months out for in-person services at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, but that might change!

It’s one of several amendments to Governor Ralph Northam’s $3.5 billion budget bill, which pulls funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“If you go to Fair Oak Mall, there are over 70 shopping bays,” said Virginia State Senator Chap Petersen in Senate Chambers on Wednesday. “Every single one is open except for one bay, the Department of Motor Vehicles.”

Sen. Peterson’s proposal to fully reopen DMV Customer Service Centers for in-person services passed in the Senate during Wednesday’s special session.

“The bottom line is... it's important that people be able to renew their licenses, that young people be able to get their licenses, and the people that are qualified for driver privilege cards be able to get that,” Petersen said in a statement. “And we can't do that if we keep working of [this appointment only] system. They can put whatever conditions on that they want. Mandate people wear masks? They can do that. Have people make appointments and make that a separate line to make it more efficient? They can do that. But they need to have same-day services.”

DMV spokesperson Jessica Cowardin couldn’t comment on the pending legislation. In a June interview with 13News Now, she called the appointments efficient:

“Our customers really appreciate that they can schedule an appointment and walk-in and take care of business and be on their way," Cowardin said.

Cowardin also shared that DMV weekly transactions have increased across all service channels compared to pre-pandemic times. She said internet transitions are up 62 percent, mail is up 63 percent and phone services are up 246 percent.

Brandon Powell had a DMV appointment on Wednesday and hopes they stick around.

“This was better, this felt a lot easier and not as stressful as the last time I was at a DMV,” Powell said.

But another customer, Angela Burrus, thinks people should have the option for same-day services.

“The walk-in, yes, it would have been first-come-first-serve, but I would have gotten here in time to be able to have that get taken care of,” Burrus said.