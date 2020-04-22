Virginia DMV centers extend closures to at least May 11

If your driver's license expires between March 15 and June 10, those credentials will be extended by 90 days.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has issued an update saying that it will extend its closures of all 75 DMV customer service centers until at least May 11.

Previously, the DMV had said the centers would closure until at least April 23.

If your driver's license expires between March 15 and June 10, those expiration dates will be extended 90 days from the original date of expiration.

Vehicle registrations that expire in March and April are extended for 90 days, and those expiring in May are extended for 60 days.