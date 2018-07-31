NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — If you're hoping to go to the DMV this weekend to get a drivers license or to register your car, you won't be able to.

All Customer Service centers will be closed across the state.

A state agency is doing IT work for the Department of Motor Vehicles on Saturday, August 4. The DMV's computers will be down while the work is completed.

The DMV website will be down as well, but should be back online as soon as the work is done.

DMV locations will reopen as normal on Monday, August 6.

© 2018 WVEC