Virginia DMV to roll out drop-off applications for vehicle titles

VIRGINIA, USA — If you recently bought a vehicle, you may not have to wait in line to get a Virginia title. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is rolling out drop-off applications for vehicle titles for non-dealership purchases.

Starting Aug. 16, customers who bought a vehicle from another person or a business that isn't a dealership (known as casual sales) can bring applications and supporting documents to a DMV office without an appointment.

The DMV will ask for payment by check or money order once the application is submitted.

After the application package is checked, the papers will process within five business days.

Customers can choose to pick up the credential at the same location or have it mailed to them. Those who want same day service will need to schedule an appointment.