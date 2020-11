Virginia DMV says commercial drivers can renew online

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced that commercial drivers can now renew their licenses online, due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced Monday that commercial drivers will now be allowed to renew their licenses online, due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Commercial driver's license holders previously were required to visit DMW offices in person to renew their credentials.

The change in policy comes as the DMV struggles to clear a large backlog of in-person appointments caused by office closures during the first few months of the pandemic. DMV centers are now open by appointment-only, but many are booked three months out.