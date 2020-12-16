Virginia DMV to offer 'driver privilege cards'

The new cards are for non-U.S. citizens who cannot meet the state's legal presence requirements for the REAL ID or standard driver's license.

RICHMOND, Va. — Next year, Virginia will begin to offer "driver privilege cards."

These are for non-U.S. citizens who cannot meet the state's legal presence requirements for the REAL ID or standard driver's license.

There are a couple of criteria the person needs to meet for a driver privilege card, including not having suspended driving privileges in Virginia or any other state. You also will need to provide proof of identity and a taxpayer ID number.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will start issuing these cards beginning January 2, 2021. Applications will be accepted only by appointment, which you can make online.