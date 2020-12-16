Virginia DMV to offer 'driver privilege cards'

RICHMOND, Va. — Next year, Virginia will begin to offer "driver privilege cards."
These are for non-U.S. citizens who cannot meet the state's legal presence requirements for the REAL ID or standard driver's license.
There are a couple of criteria the person needs to meet for a driver privilege card, including not having suspended driving privileges in Virginia or any other state. You also will need to provide proof of identity and a taxpayer ID number.
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will start issuing these cards beginning January 2, 2021. Applications will be accepted only by appointment, which you can make online.
More information about the driver privilege card can be found on the DMV's website.