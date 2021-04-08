Walk-ins returning to the Virginia DMV

DMV appointments will be on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, while walk-ins will be allowed Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Starting next month, you will no longer need to book an appointment to go to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

The state agency is bringing back walk-in services on October 5. But appointments are not going away, and instead, the DMV is offering a hybrid schedule.

Customers can walk-in on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, while appointments will remain in place for Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The DMV is closed on Sundays.

Hours vary by location.

"Those who can plan ahead should schedule an appointment for service but, if in-person assistance is needed urgently, walk-in service will now be available two and a half days per week," said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb in a news release.

Customers who have scheduled an appointment and instead decide to walk in for service should cancel that appointment to make it available for other customers.

Walk-in service will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis based on the type of transaction and customers should expect wait times