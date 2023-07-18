Virginians can now include their blood type on their driver's licenses

The Virginia DMV said the choice to include your blood type is optional, and it is displayed on the front of the ID card in a small icon.

NORFOLK, Va. — A new feature has been added to Virginia driver's licenses that can help first responders in the case of an emergency.

Virginians can now choose to indicate what their blood type is on their license or state I.D.

The Virginia DMV said the choice to include your blood type is optional, and it is displayed on the front of the ID card in a small icon. The new option is a result of a law passed in the 2022 General Assembly session.

The DMV also said you don't need to show proof of your blood type, and that it's your responsibility to self-certify and make sure you have your correct blood type listed.