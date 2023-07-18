Virginians can now include their blood type on their driver's licenses

NORFOLK, Va. — A new feature has been added to Virginia driver's licenses that can help first responders in the case of an emergency.
Virginians can now choose to indicate what their blood type is on their license or state I.D.
The Virginia DMV said the choice to include your blood type is optional, and it is displayed on the front of the ID card in a small icon. The new option is a result of a law passed in the 2022 General Assembly session.
The DMV also said you don't need to show proof of your blood type, and that it's your responsibility to self-certify and make sure you have your correct blood type listed.
"The law was intended to aid individuals and first responders when every second counts in an emergency," DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey said in a news release. "DMV is proud to provide Virginians with options. On your driver's license or ID, you can indicate not only your blood type, but also your willingness to be an organ donor, your veteran status and can even list important medical indicators."