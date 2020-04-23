Virginia extends ban on non-emergency surgeries by one week

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam says he will extend a ban on non-emergency surgeries for another week.
Northam's announcement on Thursday came the same day as a group representing more than 100 hospitals in Virginia asked him to allow the ban to expire Friday. Northam imposed the ban last month in an effort to reserve capacity in the state’s healthcare system for coronavirus patients and personal protective equipment for providers treating those patients.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association sent Northam a letter saying state hospitals have enough capacity now to treat both coronavirus patients and elective surgery patients.
The group said an estimated 60,000 Virginians have had their non-urgent medical procedures canceled over the past month.