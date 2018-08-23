RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The director of the Virginia Department of Forensic Science says the growing number, complexity and safety requirements of drug cases submitted for testing has created a substantial backlog.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Linda Jackson asked the Virginia Forensic Science Board for more resources Wednesday, sharing figures on the rise of drug case submissions and the growing length of time to complete testing in a case.

Jackson says the law enforcement submitted 33,504 cases last year, up from 27,553 in 2015. Over that same period, the backlog grew from 3,924 to 10,625 cases.

Jackson says hiring is underway for six new positions, but the department needs six more controlled substance scientists. She also recommended outsourcing the work to a qualified lab as a temporary measure.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.