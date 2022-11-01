Virginia lawmakers meet in newly-divided General Assembly session

Lawmakers will be writing a two-year state budget and taking up issues ranging from education to marijuana policy to public safety.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia General Assembly is set to convene its 2022 session in Richmond, under newly divided party control.

Lawmakers will kick off a 60-day session Wednesday. They will be writing a two-year state budget and taking up issues ranging from education to marijuana policy to public safety.

The bills they pass will head to the desk of incoming GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who will be sworn in on Saturday.