Virginia GOP says confusion remains on absentee ballot rule

Virginia's witness signature requirement for absentee voters has been waived.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Republican Party of Virginia says state elections officials have created confusion among voters ahead of the November election by failing to make it clear that a witness signature requirement for absentee voters has been waived.

The GOP argues in a motion filed in federal court that the state Board of Elections and Elections Commissioner Christopher Piper have not adhered to a consent decree that requires the state to "take proactive steps" to advise the public regarding the elimination of the witness requirement.