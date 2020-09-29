x
Virginia GOP says confusion remains on absentee ballot rule

Virginia's witness signature requirement for absentee voters has been waived.
Credit: Evan Watson (13News Now)
A stack of absentee ballots for the November 2020 election is prepared for the first mail-out in Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Republican Party of Virginia says state elections officials have created confusion among voters ahead of the November election by failing to make it clear that a witness signature requirement for absentee voters has been waived. 

The GOP argues in a motion filed in federal court that the state Board of Elections and Elections Commissioner Christopher Piper have not adhered to a consent decree that requires the state to "take proactive steps" to advise the public regarding the elimination of the witness requirement. 

The motion was filed in a lawsuit brought in April by the League of Women Voters of Virginia against the State Board of Elections.

