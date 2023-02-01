Virginia governor calls for investigation into Fairfax County high school over award controversy

“We need to get to the bottom of what appears to be an egregious, deliberate attempt to disadvantage high-performing students," Gov. Youngkin said.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is urging the state's attorney general to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards were withheld from students at a Fairfax County high school until after important college deadlines.

Parents of students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology plan to rally Tuesday and demand the termination of Principal Ann Bonitatibus and Director of Services Brandon Kosatka. This comes after they say school administrators deliberately withheld commendations from the National Merit School Corporation after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.

Ahead of the "Save Merit" rally, being held just before a meeting with the superintendent, the governor is calling for action to be taken to fully understand the accusations.

“We need to get to the bottom of what appears to be an egregious, deliberate attempt to disadvantage high-performing students at one of the best schools in the country,” Gov. Youngkin said. “Parents and students deserve answers and Attorney General Miyares will initiate a full investigation. I believe this failure may have caused material harm to those students and their parents, and that this failure may have violated the Virginia Human Rights Act.”