4 Democratic candidates for Virginia governor meet in forum

Noticeably absent from the online debate: frontrunning ex-Governor Terry McAuliffe.

RICHMOND, Va. — Four of the five candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for Virginia governor met for an online debate that was largely cordial and absent a frontrunning ex-governor.

Del. Lee Carter, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax took part in the event, which was streamed online but not televised on Tuesday evening.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe declined to participate.