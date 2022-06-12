"While we can’t undo the damage done during the Northam administration, we are taking action going forward to end COVID-era draconian overreach," Youngkin said.

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an Executive Order Tuesday directing enforcement agencies, boards and commissions to report all fines, fees and suspensions placed on individuals and businesses that violated COVID-19 shutdown violations.

While moving to halt all further collections, Youngkin also plans to work with the secretary of finance to work with agencies to develop a reimbursement process for individuals and businesses who paid "unjust COVID-19 fines and fees."

In a release from the governor's office, Youngkin said he is requiring a statewide review of the COVID penalties placed during the Northam administration.

"The fact that businesses are still dealing with COVID-19-related penalties and fines is infuriating. Livelihoods are on the line,” Youngkin wrote. “In the previous administration, we saw our government shut down businesses, close our schools, and separate us from each other. While we can’t undo the damage done during the Northam administration, we are taking action going forward to end COVID-era draconian overreach.”

Youngkin says he looks forward to working with the General Assembly to forgive COVID fines and fees and restore licenses that were "unjustly suspended."

In the release, the governor's office says budget language will not apply to instances where the violation was in relation to practices, guidelines, rules or operating procedures intended to protect the health and safety of individuals, patients, residents, and staff of hospitals, nursing homes, certified nursing facilities, hospices, or assisted living facilities.

