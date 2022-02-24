Governor Glenn Youngkin speaks out against Russia's attack on Ukraine

The Republican governor said the senseless move undermines democracy and said his prayers are with the Ukrainian people.

HAMPTON, Va. — While Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin came to talk taxes with business leaders in Hampton on Thursday, he made sure to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This was a sovereign nation where a dictator decided that he was going to simply move in and unfortunately, murder people,” Youngkin said. “I am terribly, terribly disheartened.”

“This is a big moment for the international community to make a stand, that we are not going to allow this,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin acknowledged this invasion will likely cause more pain at the gas pump.

“We have seen gas prices go through the roof, Youngkin said. “We are seeing it further today based on the absolutely, absolutely unacceptable aggression of Putin.”

He said his team will keep trying to tackle taxes on gasoline.

“One year of suspension of increase in the gas tax to give Virginians a break for a year,” Youngkin said.

There is worry the conflict could launch World War III. Youngkin said a lack of leadership in the United States got us here.

“The way we pulled out of Afghanistan,” Youngkin said. “Candidly, the way we have dealt with Vladimir Putin over the last 15 months, particularly. And not really shown him that we are going to stand up. And now we find ourselves in a moment where we are going to have to really get moving.”

When asked what he thinks about some members of the Republican Party speaking in support of Putin, Youngkin said that’s not on his radar.

“I don’t pay a lot of attention to that,” Youngkin said. “Folks who know me well know I believe what I believe.”

Right now, Youngkin is echoing President Joe Biden, calling for the U.S. and international allies to throw every sanction possible on Russia.

“We find ourselves in a moment where we are going to have to really get moving and our sanctions have to be severe, must be severe,” Youngkin said. “And we know they work when we put them to work.”

