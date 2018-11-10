RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) — In anticipation of the impacts expected from Tropical Storm Michael, Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency for Virginia.

Governor Northam today declared a state of emergency in advance of #TropicalStormMichael. Learn more here: https://t.co/hgV4aCUxqH — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) October 11, 2018

By declaring a state of emergency, it will be easier to mobilize resources, mitigate any damage, and help streamline the process used when providing assistance through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

State agencies are working closely with local governments to determine any needs and provide resources.

"As Tropical Storm Michael turns to the Commonwealth, I want to urge all Virginians to prepare for the serious possibility of flash floods, tropical storm force winds, tornadoes, and power outages," said Governor Northam. "I am declaring a state of emergency in order to provide state assets to Virginians and to assist our neighbors in states who are dealing with the devastating effects of this historic storm."

Governor Northam extended his thoughts to those along the Gulf Coast.

"My administration will continue our outreach to governors and state agencies where Hurricane Michael has produced wide-spread damage."

To learn about how to prepare for hurricanes, tornadoes, and flash-flood threats, click here.

© 2018 WVEC