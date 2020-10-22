Virginia governor worried about part of traffic stop bill

Governor Northam declined to sign a bill into law designed to discourage racial profiling of drivers by police due to certain language in the measure.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declined to sign into law a measure designed to discourage racial profiling of motorists by police.

That's because he's concerned some language could prevent authorities from pulling over vehicles for serious safety concerns.

Northam supports nearly all of language in the bill but stopped short of signing it on Wednesday. The measure prevents officers from pulling drivers over on a wide array of equipment violations.