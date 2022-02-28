Virginia House Republicans block bill to speed retail marijuana sales

On a 5-3 party-line vote, a House of Delegates subcommittee defeated the measure that had cleared the Democrat-controlled Senate.

RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from March 2021, when 13News Now ran a "Pot for Profit" series about marijuana legalization in Virginia.

A Republican-led panel of Virginia House members has blocked a bill that would have allowed limited retail sales of recreational marijuana to begin later this year.

On a 5-3 party-line vote, the subcommittee defeated the measure that had cleared the Democrat-controlled Senate.

It would have allowed for existing medical marijuana providers and a limited number of industrial hemp processors to begin selling recreational marijuana in mid-September, more than a year before the full retail market would have opened in 2024.

Adult possession is currently legal in Virginia but there's no way to buy recreational marijuana.