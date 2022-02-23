Virginia House and Senate pass bill extending to-go cocktail services

If signed, it will extend the approval of third-party services for alcohol delivery until 2024 in Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about to-go cocktail availability that aired on March 22, 2021.

After passing with a vast majority in both the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate, a bill that would extend to-go cocktail delivery is headed to Governor Youngkin's desk for final approval.

House Bill 426 was passed by the Senate on February 22 after being passed by the House of Delegates on February 2.

If signed, it will extend the approval of third-party services for alcohol delivery until 2024 in Virginia.

“Virginia businesses and consumers are one step closer to enjoying cocktails to-go for an additional two years,” said David Wojnar in a statement, the senior vice president and head of state public policy for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

“Not only does this measure provide increased convenience for consumers, but it also gives bars and restaurants a stable source of revenue as they work to recover from the pandemic. We are grateful the legislature acted to extend this consumer- and business-friendly measure and are hopeful the governor will sign this bill quickly.”

Virginia lawmakers passed a bill to extend to-go cocktails to July 2024 for bars and restaurants.



Now, it’s headed to @GovernorVA for approval.



The owner of Karla’s Beach House in Ocean View says the service has help bring in extra cash during the pandemic.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/IrfWQexdPv — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) February 23, 2022

Karla Stephan, the owner of Karla’s Beach House, said serving cocktails to-go has helped bring in extra cash.

“You know, every little dollar helps," she said. "Because you don’t want to have to raise your prices elsewhere to make up for something where you can sell a little cocktail for it.”

She had plans to stop the service when the law was set to end in July but she's fortunate to continue the service.

Stephan said this extension will help many businesses still trying to make ends meet. She said alcohol sales amount to about 10% of business revenue. She said that money could help with other projects to grow her business.

“We’re not struggling but we’ve maintained, and we are trying to grow a little bit," Stephan said. "So, it does help us.”

Stephan said the extension will help bring in even more customers as warmer weather approaches.

“I think it’s because they get to actually go out and have a nice breakfast or lunch or brunch and have a cocktail and if they don’t finish it, they don’t have to leave it,” she said.

Back in April 2020, former Governor Ralph Northam approved the delivery of mixed drinks in an effort to reduce the economic hardships felt by restaurants and other parts of the hospitality industry.

In order to be eligible for delivery, the bill outlines several regulations that are required for both restaurants and deliverers.

These include, but are not limited to, container requirements that are clearly labeled, ounce limitations, storage in a sealed container or the trunk of a car, and compliance with the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.